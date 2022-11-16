SC Lottery
Trooper struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Dorchester County Saturday

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed one of its state troopers was injured Saturday while helping a towing company and directing traffic in the Ridge
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed one of its state troopers was injured Saturday while helping a towing company and directing traffic in the Ridgeville area.

LCpl. Michael Bevins was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released the following day, South Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman Kyle McGahee said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Deputies say it happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. in the 4000 block of Highway 17A South between Clubhouse Road and the Colleton County line.

The accident report will be released after the sheriff’s office investigation into the crash is complete.

