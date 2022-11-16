SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland man was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 278 when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on the road. The vehicle then left the scene.

The man was taken to Hilton Head Medical Center where he later died, Ridgeway said.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

