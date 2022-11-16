SC Lottery
Warm November air fades as we get ready for a winter chill!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore of the Lowcountry early Wednesday morning and this the beginning of what will be a prolonged stretch of below average temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 65.

THURSDAY: Turning Sunny. High 57.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

