13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule

Central Creek Park to open in one month at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community.

The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.

Central Creek Park will have an over 26,000 square-foot playground that will offer a wide range of accessible activities for people with physical or visual disabilities. The surfacing is all wheelchair accessible and the equipment is based on sensory items for everyone to enjoy.

Goose Creek Recreation Director Crystal Reed hopes the park can celebrate the diverse community in Goose Creek.

“I mean, just knowing the special needs community here and in the region, everybody is just feeling proud about this park,” she says. “It’s been the center focus for the city of Goose Creek to be inclusive and to invite everybody.”

The park was not supposed to be completed until 2023, but Reed says construction is ahead of schedule.

“I think the greatest thing about it is the community really stepped up. We did a fundraising campaign that raised over a million dollars. We really have the buy in from the community; they’re just as excited about this project as well,” she says. “We love that we finished on time, on budget, and that will be opening soon.”

Central Creek Park will celebrate its grand opening with a Christmas celebration on Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a large “playdate” on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

