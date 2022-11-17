2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic kicks off Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shriners Children’s Hospital wants to spread the word about the services they provide across the country to the Lowcountry community.

The hospital is sponsoring the 2022 Charleston Classic. It kicks off Thursday at the TD Arena.

Shriners Children’s is a network of non-profit medical facilities across the country. Their closest facility is in Greenville but Wednesday, they broke ground on a Pediatric burn services Unit that will be coming to MUSC.

Shriners Director of National Sports Marketing Bob Roller said the hospital hopes this tournament will let people know they are there to help by spreading awareness about their programs.

“It’s very important to our facility for people to have the opportunity to know that you never get a bill, the patients or parents will never get a bill, if they come to Shriners for special care,” Roller said.

The weekend tournament features eight Division 1 college basketball teams competing against each other for the 2022 Charleston Classic title. The teams competing are Furman, Penn State, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Colorado State, South Carolina, Davidson and Charleston.

Each team plays three games over four days, leading up to the championship on Sunday afternoon.

Roller said tickets are still available but they’re going fast.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

