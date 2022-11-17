SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic kicks off Thursday

The 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic returns to the TD Arena Thursday as eight teams...
The 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic returns to the TD Arena Thursday as eight teams play for the title this weekend.(WCSC)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shriners Children’s Hospital wants to spread the word about the services they provide across the country to the Lowcountry community.

The hospital is sponsoring the 2022 Charleston Classic. It kicks off Thursday at the TD Arena.

Shriners Children’s is a network of non-profit medical facilities across the country. Their closest facility is in Greenville but Wednesday, they broke ground on a Pediatric burn services Unit that will be coming to MUSC.

Shriners Director of National Sports Marketing Bob Roller said the hospital hopes this tournament will let people know they are there to help by spreading awareness about their programs.

“It’s very important to our facility for people to have the opportunity to know that you never get a bill, the patients or parents will never get a bill, if they come to Shriners for special care,” Roller said.

The weekend tournament features eight Division 1 college basketball teams competing against each other for the 2022 Charleston Classic title. The teams competing are Furman, Penn State, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Colorado State, South Carolina, Davidson and Charleston.

Each team plays three games over four days, leading up to the championship on Sunday afternoon.

Roller said tickets are still available but they’re going fast.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
In a passionate school board meeting, Berkeley County trustees voted on several controversial...
Berkeley Co. School Board bans critical race theory, votes on new committees after firing superintendent
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment to build a new Roper Hospital...
Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston

Latest News

Developers are looking to secure $2 million in funds to start construction on an affordable...
City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
Berkeley County School Board voted 8-0 to direct finance staff to submit to the board of...
Berkeley County School Board unanimously passes funding and library content resolutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County School Board unanimously passes funding and library content resolutions