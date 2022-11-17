Below average temperatures through early next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unseasonably cool day is expected across the Lowcountry with temperatures to remain 10-15° below average for the remainder of this week. High clouds will continue to keep things mostly cloudy for a good portion of Thursday. Temperatures will only climb from the 40s this morning into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. The average high temperature for the date is closer to 70°. Clouds will clear out late today leading to a clear, calm and cold night ahead. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Dorchester and Inland Colleton counties for Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to, or below, 32° for several hours between 2-8AM Friday. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them inside tonight! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Colleton and Charleston counties early Friday morning. Scattered areas of frost are likely with temperatures between 32-38° west of Highway 17. Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will fall between 38-42° with most beaches remaining frost-free overnight.

We expect a sunny Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase on Saturday ahead of a quick moving disturbance that will pass by to our south. This may pass close enough to bring a few showers to our southern, coastal areas Saturday evening or early Sunday morning. Most models show this passing south of our area but we can’t rule out a couple rain drops at this time. Clouds clear back out on Sunday but the temperatures will stay chilly with highs between 55-60°.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 56.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 57.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 57.

