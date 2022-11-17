Charleston Southern falls at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball had a strong offensive output on the road at Tulane Wednesday night before falling to the Green Wave, 99-79.

SOPHOMORE SHINERS

Claudell Harris Jr. and Taje’ Kelly continue to make a huge impact on both sides of the floor, and Wednesday night was no different outcome. Harris Jr. finished the game with a team-high 19 points to add to seven boards and six dimes while Kelly recorded the first CSU double-double of the young campaign with a 17-point, 10-board output.

Seven of Kelly’s 10 boards came on the offensive side of the floor, an effort that pushed Charleston Southern to 18 second-chance points compared to Tulane’s 19. Harris Jr. also made an impact in other aspects of the game, as his six helpers went for a game-high.

NOTHIN’ BUT NET

Charleston Southern found much success from the field in tonight’s contest, shooting over 41% from the field including a 46.4% clip from three. The first half saw the Bucs finish over 47% from the field with a 56% clip from three while the two teams combined for 94 total points.

CSU’s 13 threes are the most they have converted this season as the Buccaneers made three more treys than Tulane in the affair. Charleston Southern’s clip of over 46% from three finished much better than the Green Wave’s 33% clip form downtown as well.

DEPTH EARLY ON

Charleston Southern received minutes from nine different players for the third-straight contest to start the season, seven of which contributed at least 15 minutes in the contest. Harris Jr. led the way in that department, standing asone of two Buccaneers to play at least 30 minutes with 33:19. Tyeree Bryan stood as the other with 30+ minutes, playing a season-high 32 minutes in a strong performance.

BALANNCED BOX

The Buccaneers got offensive contributions from eight of the nine players that saw the floor tonight, four of which finding double-figures in Harris Jr. (19), Kelly (17), Tahlik Chavez (12) and Tres Berry (10). Bryan finished just under the mark with nine points, and Cheikh Faye and Reginald Duhart Jr. each added a trey and a two to finish with five.

UP NEXT

The Bucs return home to Charleston as they play hosts to Bethune-Cookman in the first meeting between the two sides since 2003. The contest is slated for a 7:00 p.m. tip Monday, November 21 at the Buc Dome.

