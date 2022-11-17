SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island

Developers are looking to secure $2 million in funds to start construction on an affordable...
Developers are looking to secure $2 million in funds to start construction on an affordable housing project designed for seniors on Johns Island.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are set to meet with the city of Charleston’s Community Development Committee on Thursday to discuss building an affordable housing complex for seniors on Johns Island.

Developers have been looking to bring a senior affordable housing complex to the island, but there’s a $2 million gap that needs to be filled to start the project.

Sea Island Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation is an organization that’s been responsible for providing services to residents on Johns Island for the last 50 years.

Sea Island Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation CEO Leon Burton says they are one of a few partners that have invested in trying to bring additional affordable housing to the island.

In 2019, Burton says they got the idea to create a 72-unit, three-story complex for people 55 and older. It will sit on 9 1/2 acres of land off Maybank Highway in front of the already-existing Island Oaks Living Center.

Named after a Johns Island activist and one of the founders of Sea Island Corporation, Burton says the Esau Jenkins complex is needed now more than ever with housing costs steadily rising.

“We have more and more working families who find themselves unable to afford the rental rates and the mortgage rates. So, it’s crucial that we continue to look for affordable housing opportunities for Charleston County residents,” Burton says.

It will cost around $22 million to build the Esau Jenkins complex.

At today’s community development committee meeting, developers will be looking to collaborate with the City of Charleston to allocate additional funding. Burton says the city has been very supportive of this project and he’s hoping they will work with him.

Burton says if all goes well, they hope to break ground in 2023 and the project is estimated to take around 18 months to complete.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
In a passionate school board meeting, Berkeley County trustees voted on several controversial...
Berkeley Co. School Board bans critical race theory, votes on new committees after firing superintendent
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment to build a new Roper Hospital...
Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston

Latest News

The 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic returns to the TD Arena Thursday as eight teams...
2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic kicks off Thursday
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
Berkeley County School Board voted 8-0 to direct finance staff to submit to the board of...
Berkeley County School Board unanimously passes funding and library content resolutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County School Board unanimously passes funding and library content resolutions