Deputies find skeletal remains in wildlife area

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says human skeletal remains were recovered in an area of Bluffton Monday.

Deputies, in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, recovered the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

The preserve is a portion of land managed by the SCDNR and can be used for hunting, fishing, wildlife or other natural resource observation, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office says the cause and manner of death are not known, and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

