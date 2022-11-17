Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income.

A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher in the district, which comes out to a total of $5.8 million each year.

The highest-paid employee in the district is Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins at $210,000 per year. His deputy and assistant superintendents Charles Daugherty and Dr. Kenneth Wilson are the two next highest-paid employees.

Summerville High School Principal Kenny Farrell is the highest-paid principal in the district, making just under $126,000 per year, while the highest-paid teacher makes $97,000 a year.

The highest-earning principal in Charleston County makes $157,000, and the highest-paid teacher earns over $98,000 a year by comparison.

The average teacher in this list of over 1,100 names makes just over $63,000, just below the area median income of $64,300 for a single person, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, 75 teachers on this list make less than $51,450, which is 80% of the area’s median income and is classified as low income by HUD.

DD2 charged just over $64 for this information that both Charleston and Berkeley County schools have provided to share with the public for free. DD2 initially charged twice that amount for this information.

A list of salaries in the district can be viewed below:

