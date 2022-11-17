SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Two lanes back open after Highway 17 crash with injuries

Police first tweeted about the crash at 3:53 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say Highway 17 South at Houston Northcutt Boulevard has one lane closed because of a crash.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 3:53 p.m.

“You can now access the bridge from Highway 17,” the department stated in a tweet. “One lane is still closed. Please use caution in the area.”

Earlier, police said the entire roadway was closed. The crash does involve injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

