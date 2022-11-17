FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after issuing a freeze watch for Lowcountry counites, the National Weather Service has now upgraded the advisory to a freeze warning.

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.

The National Weather Service issued the warning to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland Colleton, Dorchester, inland Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said.

The warning goes into effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, a frost advisory is in effect for Beaufort, tidal Berkeley, Charleston, coastal Colleton and coastal Georgetown counties.

“Scattered areas of frost are likely with temperatures between 32-38° west of Highway 17,” Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said. “Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will fall between 38-42° with most beaches remaining frost-free overnight.”

Sine says to protect sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them inside.

The frost advisory also goes into effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

