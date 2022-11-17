Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead.

This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident.

It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 miles per hour 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 miles per hour .5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 miles per hours.

The roads were also slick due to recent rainfall.

The minor, who was driving his mother’s car, hit the car sisters Mary and Shamricka Dent were travelling in, killing both.

The former, who was driving, was attempting to turn left at Michaeux Parkway went it happened.

The 2010 Buick reportedly had a broken taillight.

The 12-year-old ran a red light while a North Charleston police officer was attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop.

In an interview about a month after the crash on July 22, he told investigators he was afraid of the police department and that’s why he didn’t pull over. He also informed them he had taken his mother’s car to get food at Checkers, and was on his way back.

He didn’t remember the incident, nor how fast he was going.

He also told them his mother, Chimere McWhite, had taught him how to drive.

She told investigators this was true, but it was always on private property and never on the roads.

Photographs from the scene and diagrams of the crash show the Dent’s car flipped their car over into the median. The roof appears to have been completely smashed in.

Body camera footage from officer Andrew Johnson, reviewed by highway patrol, shows the officer approaching the crash scene, handcuffing the juvenile and pulling him away from the burning vehicle.

“This is a chapter that cannot be closed until justice is served,” Ronnie Wilson, the uncle of the two victims, said. He says the family has not received updates from law enforcement or prosecutors since the Summer.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson days the case is pending in family court and did not provide any additional details.

