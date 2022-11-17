‘I’m cancer free!’: 7-year-old’s wish granted through Make-A-Wish

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital granted one little girl a special wish reveal party on Thursday.

Kiana, 7 years old, was surprised with a trip to Disney over Thanksgiving break to meet Minnie Mouse and Elsa.

The trip is through Make-A-Wish’s South Carolina chapter, whose group grants wishes to children who have critical illnesses.

Kiana has been cancer free for a year after going through treatment for 2.5 years at MUSC.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.