Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus.

Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.

As the sheriff’s office investigated, the schools were placed on a modified lockdown.

Investigators say they determined that the gunfire originated from the Gumtree Road area and not at the school complex.

While the lockdown has been lifted, deputies will remain in the area of the school complex.

