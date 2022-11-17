Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery.

Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery at a hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.

If you have any information, call the department at 843-554-5700.

