Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation

Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10," weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery.

Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery at a hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.

If you have any information, call the department at 843-554-5700.

