SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during...
In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he stands on trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The document states Alex left the Murdaugh family property in rural Colleton County just after 9 p.m. the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex drove to Varnville to see his mother and a nurse’s aid and arrived at 9:20 p.m., according to the filing.

During the drive, the defense claims Alex spoke with multiple people on the phone, including his son Buster, his brother John Marvin and his sister-in-law Liz, C.B. Rowe and Chris Wilson, who he spoke to on the way there and back.

The defense claims Alex stayed until 9:45 p.m. before returning to the family properties at 10:05 p.m., where he found Maggie and Paul’s bodies.

In a previous filing, state prosecutors specified that Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered at the family property between 8:30 p.m. and 10:06 p.m.

Murdaugh’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 23. He faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in this trial.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment to build a new Roper Hospital...
Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston
William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree.
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

Latest News

Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown...
Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation
The new Shiloh Park at 172 Smith St. hopes to bring the community together and remember the...
New downtown park dedicated to historic African American church
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
Central Creek Park to open in one month at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd.
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule