Murrells Inlet man accused of owning over 3,100 files of child pornography

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet is in custody after a months-long child exploitation investigation.

Stephen Bradley, 51, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team executed a search warrant on Bradley’s Murrells Inlet residence Thursday.

During the search, deputies say multiple computers and electronic devices were seized.

Investigators say more than 3,100 images and/or video files depicting minors engaged in sexual activity were found in his possession. Bradley was arrested and booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

“I am proud of the work being done to rid our communities of these useless individuals who prey upon our children,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

A bond has not been set for Bradley, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.