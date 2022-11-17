SC Lottery
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district

Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp and Michal Higdon
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools.

Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday morning after a heated Berkeley County School Board meeting in which trustees voted 6-3 to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and place Dixon in the role in a 6-1 vote. The vote put an end to Jackson’s 16 months in the position.

Charleston County Schools named Dixon interim chief of schools three months ago in August, a new position created by the district at the time. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for Berkeley County Schools the two years before that.

Dixon sent his resignation letter to Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kenney, Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins and Chief Human Resources Officer Bill Briggman, according to the email from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The letter reads:

Good morning,

I hope each of you are doing well. Thank you all for understanding this opportunity to serve as Superintendent in Berkeley County. Even though a brief time, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County. You have developed a strong vision forward to include goals, Interim goals and guardrails. It is with my deep regret to offer this as an official resignation from my role in CCSD. If there is time, I can work with Anita and/or Bill to determine a reasonable transition and ending date to ensure that I fulfill my current duties and commitment. I plan to work today, but I may need to take a call or answer some questions throughout the day. I will be professional and use any of my leave if approved.

Thank you again. Respectfully,

Anthony

Dixon’s resignation and hiring come after some board members say they are still questioning why and how Deon Jackson was fired and when it was decided that Dixon would assume the role.

When asked about the school board’s move to oust Jackson and hire Dixon, Jay Bender, a media law attorney, said it was illegal.

Mac McQuillin, the board’s new chairman, sent the following statement Wednesday night about the termination of both Tiffany Richardson and Deon Jackson’s contracts

We understand that the public wants and deserves answers regarding Mr. Jackson’s and Ms. Richardson’s termination, but the prospect of litigation and the fact that their termination involves personnel issues limit our ability to comment fully at this time. However, we expect to be able to share our rationale in the future, and we are confident that we made a decision that is in the best interest of the District and its students.

