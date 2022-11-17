Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash in the Ruffin area.
It happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road at 12:49 p.m.
A 2011 Hyundai SUV traveling west on the highway ran off the left side of the road, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
The vehicle then ran into a tree, killing the driver, Pye said.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.
