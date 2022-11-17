Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals.

All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table.

When and where you can attend food giveaways:

11/18 - Fetter Health Care 51 Nassau St. Molina Healthcare Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/19 - Produce and food giveaway at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 95 Cooper St. at 11 a.m.

11/19 - Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will also prepare and distribute hot Thanksgiving meals from 12-3 p.m.

11/19 - Greater Unity Turkey Giveaway at Crews Chevrolet starts at 12 p.m.

11/19 – Will Productions Fresh & Free at North Charleston High School begins at 9:30 a.m.

11/19 – Motivate To Educate To Host ‘Thanksgiving Ham Giveaway’ at 5861 Rivers Ave. from 3-5 p.m.

11/20 – CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD Third Eye Awareness 8th Annual Turkey Givaway at Moncks Corner Berkeley High School at 406 W. Main St. from 1-3 p.m.

11/20 - Viola Thornes Annual Thanksgiving giveaway at St. Julian Devine Center, Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

11/21 - Wendell Gilliard and Ms. Chardale Murray along with Health Blue 2nd Annual Turkey Day Giveaway at CCSD D4 Stadium from 3-7 p.m.

