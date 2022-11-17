SC Lottery
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry

One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals.(Gray Media)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals.

All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table.

When and where you can attend food giveaways:

11/18 - Fetter Health Care 51 Nassau St. Molina Healthcare Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/19 - Produce and food giveaway at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 95 Cooper St. at 11 a.m.

11/19 - Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will also prepare and distribute hot Thanksgiving meals from 12-3 p.m.

11/19 - Greater Unity Turkey Giveaway at Crews Chevrolet starts at 12 p.m.

11/19 – Will Productions Fresh & Free at North Charleston High School begins at 9:30 a.m.

11/19 – Motivate To Educate To Host ‘Thanksgiving Ham Giveaway’ at 5861 Rivers Ave. from 3-5 p.m.

11/20 – CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD Third Eye Awareness 8th Annual Turkey Givaway at Moncks Corner Berkeley High School at 406 W. Main St. from 1-3 p.m.

11/20 - Viola Thornes Annual Thanksgiving giveaway at St. Julian Devine Center, Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

11/21 - Wendell Gilliard and Ms. Chardale Murray along with Health Blue 2nd Annual Turkey Day Giveaway at CCSD D4 Stadium from 3-7 p.m.

