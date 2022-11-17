Virginia Tech, Penn State win openers at Charleston Classic

Virginia Tech 75, Old Dominion 71

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points with seven assists and Virginia Tech held off Old Dominion 75-71 on Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic.

The Hokies (4-0) will play Penn State in Friday’s semifinals while the Monarchs (2-2) will face Furman.

Grant Basile scored 15 points, Darius Maddox added 12 and Justyn Mutts had 11 along with nine rebounds.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in a second-half rally for Old Dominion. Mekhi Long added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hokies built a 20-point lead in the first half, leading by 14 at the break, but Old Dominion rallied behind Jenkins, who scored 10 points in the final five minutes. Long’s 3-pointer cut the lead to two but Hunter Cattoor, who had eight first-half points, got his first of the second half with a pair of clinching free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining.

The Hokies used 6-of-13 shooting from the arc to help build a 14-point halftime lead with the Monarchs struggling from distance at 1 of 7.

Two 3-pointers by Basile and another by Pedulla sparked a 15-2 run that gave the Hokies a 23-10 lead that reached to 20 after consecutive baskets by Pedulla and Maddox.

Penn State 73, Furman 68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett each scored 20 points and Penn State beat Furman 73-68 on Thursday to open the Charleston Classic.

Pickett made his first seven shots of the game, the last on a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 19-point lead early in the second half. But the Nittany Lions went scoreless for nearly five minutes during Furman’s 10-0 run later in the half.

Andrew Funk ended Penn State’s scoring drought by beating the shot clock on a 3-pointer for a 66-59 lead with 4:24 left, and he added another 3 at 2:26 to make it 69-63.

Tyrese Hughey sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to pull Furman within 69-68, but Lundy answered at the other end on a baseline jumper for a three-point lead. Mike Bothwell had two 3-pointers rattle out in the final minute for Furman and Lundy secured a defensive rebound before getting fouled and making free two throws with six seconds left.

Pickett also had seven assists and Lundy had seven rebounds for Penn State (4-0). Funk was 2 for 10 and finished with six points.

Bothwell led Furman (2-1) with 26 points and Hughey had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.