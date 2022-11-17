SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gizmo and Vinny

It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our adoptable friends are from the Berkeley Animal Center...
It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our adoptable friends are from the Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner.(Berkeley Animal Center)
By Jana Cugliari
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Wednesday so you know what that means!

This week our furry friends are from the Berkeley Animal Center, and they are ready for their forever homes.

First up is Gizmo! He is one year old and 35 pounds of fun! Gizmo is a terrier mix and has been in the shelter since the end of September. The shelter says he loves his playtime in the yard. They add that he is dog friendly but should have slow introductions just to be sure!

Next is Vinny, who is 5 years old and 59 lbs! He, just like Gizmo, is also a terrier mix and the shelter says he is quite the goofball. They also say he is the staff favorite, and he loves to love everyone so much! He has a huge personality and a huge heart, and the shelter says he deserves an amazing family to spoil him rotten. Vinny has been in the shelter for almost a month now but is ready to find his home.

The Berkeley Animal Center is located at 131 Central Berkeley Dr. in Moncks Corner. Their hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

