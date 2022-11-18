1 killed in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees.

The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway.

Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was traveling westbound on the highway when she swerved off the road and crossed into the eastbound ditch and struck two driveway culverts and several trees.

Officials said the woman died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.