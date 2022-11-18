SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bolon scores 21 as Charleston knocks off Davidson 89-66

The College of Charleston advanced to the Charleston Classic semifinals with a win over Davidson
The College of Charleston advanced to the Charleston Classic semifinals with a win over Davidson(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon had 21 points in Charleston’s 89-66 victory over Davidson on Thursday night.

Bolon added seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-1). Ryan Larson scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance), and added five assists. Pat Robinson III was 6 of 10 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (3-1) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Grant Huffman added 17 points and two steals for Davidson. In addition, Connor Kochera had 12 points.

Charleston led Davidson 44-30 at the half, with Ben Burnham (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Charleston outscored Davidson in the second half by nine points, with Larson scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree.
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

Latest News

Colorado St. tops South Carolina 85-53 at Charleston Classic
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots between South Carolina State's Dallas James, left, and Justin...
Fredrick scores 17, No. 4 Kentucky beats South Carolina St
Carolina never backed down from the fight. And the game began to change with under seven...
No. 1 South Carolina wins 12th straight vs. Clemson 85-31
Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic
Virginia Tech, Penn State win openers at Charleston Classic