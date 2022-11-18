SC Lottery
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park

By Anna Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area.

People that live across from Awendaw Park did not want the park to be used for concerts and other recreational activities because of a possible increase in traffic, noise and overall crime. The county’s decision to not send this motion to council puts a pause on this development, but that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

Awendaw Park’s original plan of a “passive” park would include activities like walking trails, kayaking and more. The proposed “active” plan would include additions like an amphitheater, dog park and frisbee golf, among others.

At the same time, county officials say this park was supposed to be fully funded from dirt mining projects by Jackson Development Group, which is owned by former chairman Elliott Summey. The town of Awendaw is currently in a lawsuit against this contractor for not completing this.

Now, the county’s Greenbelt Advisory Board proposed an amendment to the committee to turn this park active.

“The only thing that separates us from the park is a mound of dirt and Doar Rd.,” Gary Freeman, who lives across from the proposed park, said. “We’ve seen all the traffic. We see the results of the traffic. We hear, when they do have events there, and they’ve had some in the past, we hear the concerts.”

Other residents, like Miriam C. Green, the mayor of Awendaw, says making it an active park would bring economic growth, recreational activities and family gatherings.

“We would do ourselves a great disservice should we allow few negative individuals who have relocated from other municipalities to derail much needed, well-deserved enhancement to our community,” Green said.

The finance committee decided not to approve or deny this amendment, stopping it from going to county council. This means the park will remain passive and not active.

Dickie Schweers, councilman for District 2, says the committee was not convinced that the active elements should be implemented without the construction of the passive park even starting.

“The Greenbelt Program was really to preserve greenspace, not to create revenue streams for the owners of the greenspace,” Schweers said. “So, the Town of Awendaw, I think one of their goals would have been a revenue stream from the parcel. That is, I wouldn’t say is totally contrary, but is partially contrary to the goals of the greenbelt program.”

Schweers says the town of Awendaw will decide when this construction will happen, and he thinks it will depend on the results of the lawsuit. As far as the people that live there, Freeman says they will stay tuned in case this returns to committee agendas in the future.

