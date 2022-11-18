SC Lottery
Charleston’s holiday market returns to the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual holiday market is back and bigger than it’s been in years.

Event coordinators said the show is packed wall-to-wall with over 200 holiday exhibitors.

It runs Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Charleston Holiday Market Director of Marketing Carly Gilmore said the market is filled with original art & crafts, holiday decorations and accessories, gourmet food and drinks and more.

She said you’ll be sure to get into the holiday spirit with their giant Christmas tree and a visit from Santa himself.

The event features exhibitors from more than 15 states, and Gilmore said this show is the only time shoppers can see this specific group of vendors.

According to Gilmore, for about 80 percent of vendors, this event is their only exposure to Charleston, meaning unique gifting opportunities for the shopper and great business exposure for the vendors.

“Whether you’re two years old or 82 years old, we have something that’s going to interest you, something you’ll love, something you may think of for your friends or family for the holidays,” Gilmore said.

She said the pandemic did a number on the events industry, and that they’re really excited to welcome the community back.

Tickets will be sold at the door but for a link to buy them online click here.

