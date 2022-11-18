Cold start as sunshine returns to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday started with the coldest temperatures in 250 days across the Lowcountry as temperatures dropped to near freezing for most inland areas. We expect a sunny sky today which will help the temperatures warm from near freezing this morning to the upper 50s this afternoon. That same clear sky tonight will lead to quickly falling temperatures. Make sure you dress warmly if you have Friday evening, or early Saturday morning plans. We’ll start Saturday with temps in the 30s but warm to near 60 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase late Saturday as a disturbance slides by to our south. There will be a very small chance of a shower overnight Saturday and before you wake up Sunday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 50s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Late Day Clouds. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 56.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

