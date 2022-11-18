SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold start as sunshine returns to the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday started with the coldest temperatures in 250 days across the Lowcountry as temperatures dropped to near freezing for most inland areas. We expect a sunny sky today which will help the temperatures warm from near freezing this morning to the upper 50s this afternoon. That same clear sky tonight will lead to quickly falling temperatures. Make sure you dress warmly if you have Friday evening, or early Saturday morning plans. We’ll start Saturday with temps in the 30s but warm to near 60 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase late Saturday as a disturbance slides by to our south. There will be a very small chance of a shower overnight Saturday and before you wake up Sunday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 50s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Late Day Clouds. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 56.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Freeze Warning / Frost Advisories Issued For Cold Night Ahead!
A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your weather at noon