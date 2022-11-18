SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hackathon brings together minority students in cyber security competition

The new statewide program encourages students from HBCUs to seek out careers in cybercrime.
Trident College students came in 1st place.
Trident College students came in 1st place.(ATI Hackathon)
By Ann McGill
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether it’s personal, business or government, hackers have successfully gotten past computer security systems across the country and here in South Carolina. Cybercrime is a costly problem, and that’s why cyber security is such an important field.

To encourage more students of color to enter this line of work, minority students and students from HBCUs competed in a Hackathon. The event took place November 5 at Denmark Technical College in Bamberg County.

The statewide initiative is designed to engage minority students with cyber security and the computer science industry.

Congratulations to students from Trident Technical College. They took first place in the competition. Other winners included Denmark Technical College, Morris College, and Benedict College.

Caption

This is a new program sponsored by the South Carolina Commerce Relentless Challenge Grant, South Carolina Commission of Minority Affairs, and Advanced Technology International. ATI is based in Summerville and brings together business and academia to solve real world challenges for the federal government.

The students took part in a nine-month mentorship program, which included a weeklong session in Charleston.

The keynote speaker at the Hackathon was cybercrime expert Frank Abagnale who lives in Charleston. You may remember Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed Abagnale in the movie depicting his real-life story ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

Latest News

One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting...
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his...
Prayer March Through the Holy City
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting