NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area.

The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned on US 21 on Oct. 6. Authorities in North Carolina learned about this on Wednesday and asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

After being called in, state agents asked the sheriff’s office to conduct a search warrant on the vehicle. Deputies say they found no evidence of foul play in the vehicle.

Investigators found the body in the Ruffin area around noon Thursday. Deputies did not specify the exact location the body was found.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 843-549-2211.

