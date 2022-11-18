North Charleston Police looking for missing 21-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Donovan Johnson, 21, was last seen by his sister on Oct. 31 at her residence in North Charleston, police say.

Authorities say Johnson is homeless and known to frequent the area of Food Lion on Redbank Road in Goose Creek.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants, police say. He was also carrying a black Calvin Klein backpack with white print.

If you have seen Johnson, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue with the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

