Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.

Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants.

Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. (North Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-554-5700 or Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.