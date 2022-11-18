SC Lottery
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-554-5700 or Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.

