This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime.

Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant.

MORE | Have you seen those 2 Augusta robbery suspects?

The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Thomas entered a residence in the 2100 block of Walton Way to commit a burglary. According to the warrant, she shattered a front window and remained inside the home until the resident arrived, then she fled on foot.

No property was removed, according to the owner.

However, at some point as she fled, she grabbed a small white dog and started biting it, according to the arrest warrant.

The dog began to yelp.

Deputies managed to remove the dog from her mouth, but she fought with them and tried to strangle the dog, according to the warrant.

After her arrest, she was held in Richmond County jail on charges of burglary in the first degree and cruelty to animals, according to jail records.

