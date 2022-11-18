Two lanes back open after Highway 17 crash with injuries

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say Highway 17 South at Houston Northcutt Boulevard has one lane closed because of a crash.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 3:53 p.m.

“You can now access the bridge from Highway 17,” the department stated in a tweet. “One lane is still closed. Please use caution in the area.”

Earlier, police said the entire roadway was closed. The crash does involve injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Collision with injuries Highway 17 South and Houston Northcutt. The roadway is shutdown and you can not get on the bridge from Highway 17. You can still get on the bridge from Wingo Way and Coleman Blvd. ^tm pic.twitter.com/mMtnljPx9D — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) November 17, 2022

