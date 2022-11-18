SC Lottery
Virginia Tech advances to Charleston Classic title game

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) goes up for a shot as Penn State's Andrew Funk (10) defends...
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) goes up for a shot as Penn State's Andrew Funk (10) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Virginia Tech beat Penn State 61-59 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the Charleston Classic.

Mutts extended Virginia Tech’s lead to 59-53 with 1:55 left on a shot in the lane before Andrew Funk and Myles Dread each made their 5th 3-pointer of the game to pull Penn State within two with 40.8 seconds left. After Virginia Tech missed a 3-pointer, Penn State guard Camren Wynter got into the lane but the ball was knocked loose by Hunter Cattoor and the Hokies gained possession with 1.1 left.

Virginia Tech’s 61 points are the fewest in a win since a 47-24 victory over North Carolina State on Feb. 2, 2019.

Virginia Tech won despite going 3 for 19 from 3-point range. It was the lowest 3-point percentage, 15.8, by the Hokies since shooting 14.8 against VMI on Dec. 3, 2020. The Hokies defense force 14 Penn State turnovers, with a career-high four steals from Cattoor and three from Sean Pedulla.

Darius Maddox also scored 11 points and Pedulla added 10 for Virginia Tech (5-0). Mutts recorded his second straight double-double and 19th of his career. Basile also blocked three shots.

Funk finished with 21 points and Dread had 15 points for Penn State (4-1).

