2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another to the hospital Friday.

Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road.

A 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it collided with a northbound 2003 Toyota pickup, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Toyota truck both died, and the driver of the Ford truck was taken to Trident Medical Center.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the victims’ IDs.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.

