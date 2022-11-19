SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another to the hospital Friday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another to the hospital Friday.

Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road.

A 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it collided with a northbound 2003 Toyota pickup, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Toyota truck both died, and the driver of the Ford truck was taken to Trident Medical Center.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the victims’ IDs.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash

Latest News

Car on fire along I-526WB near Glenn McConnell exit.
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic...
Troopers: Delays expected for several hours following I-26E crash
In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his...
Prayer March Through the Holy City
Laffitte is accused of conspiracy to commit a variety of financial crimes to help Alex Murdaugh...
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, alleged Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte testifies in own defense