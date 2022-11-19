SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14.
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say

Latest News

In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his...
Prayer march through Charleston set for Sunday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
North Charleston Police looking for missing 21-year-old man
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman