Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an out-of-control truck struck a girl as floats were lining up Saturday morning.(WTVD/CNN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle.

Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out of the truck’s path in time, was seriously injured.

The accident led authorities to cancel the parade.

There was no immediate word on what caused the truck to lose control.

