College of Charleston defeats Colorado State 74-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott scored 12 points as Charleston beat Colorado State 74-64 on Friday night.

Scott was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Cougars (4-1). Reyne Smith scored 11 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Pat Robinson III was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Rivera finished with 15 points for the Rams (4-1). John Tonje added nine points and seven rebounds for Colorado State. In addition, Taviontae Jackson had eight points and five assists.

