Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down South Carolina

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night.

The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give Davidson (4-1) a 42-38 lead and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the game.

Kochera scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Davidson sank mid-range baskets and 3s against the Gamecocks’ zone defense and continued their strong shooting when South Carolina (2-2) went to man-to-man. The Wildcats moved the ball effectively distributing 17 assists on 26-made baskets.

The Wildcats held off South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. who missed tying his career high with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 12 points and Hayden Brown 10 for South Carolina.

Davidson will take on Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Sunday morning. The Gamecocks face Furman.

