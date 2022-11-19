SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck died from their injuries.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic...
Troopers: Delays expected for several hours following I-26E crash
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14.
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
North Charleston Police looking for missing 21-year-old man
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in early-morning single-vehicle crash