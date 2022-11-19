Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck died from their injuries.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

