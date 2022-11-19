Hunter’s 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night.

Brevin Galloway scored 14 points, Hunter Tyson added 11 points and 10 rebounds and PJ Hall 10 points for Clemson (3-1).

Garrett Tipton hit a 3-pointer and then Bash Wieland made a layup to give Bellarmine its first lead with 13:49 to play, but the Tigers used an 11-4 spurt to take the lead for good about 3 minutes later. Curt Hopf made a 3 that pulled the Knights within a point with 8 minutes remaining, but Schieffelin scored seven points as Clemson answered with a 10-2 run and his layup with 3:08 to go pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Wieland scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Bellarmine (2-2). Juston Betz added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Tigers shot 47% (22 of 47) from the field, including 13 of 28 (46%) from behind the arc, and made 19 of 22 (86%) from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine plays the second of five consecutive road games Monday at Duke.

Clemson wraps up a three-game home stand Monday against Loyola-Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.