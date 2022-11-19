Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 13
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
5-A 3rd round
Ft. Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21 - The Patriots will host Summerville for the 5-A lower state title next Friday
Summerville 7, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State finals and will travel to Ft. Dorchester next Friday
4-A 3rd Round
South Florence 52, James Island 21 - The Trojans season ends at 11-2
2-A 3rd Round
Woodland at Oceanside
1-A 3rd round
Cross at Estill
SCISA 2-A State Championship
Colleton Prep vs. Williamsburg Academy
