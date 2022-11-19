Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 13

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A 3rd round

Ft. Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21 - The Patriots will host Summerville for the 5-A lower state title next Friday

Summerville 7, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State finals and will travel to Ft. Dorchester next Friday

4-A 3rd Round

South Florence 52, James Island 21 - The Trojans season ends at 11-2

2-A 3rd Round

Woodland at Oceanside

1-A 3rd round

Cross at Estill

SCISA 2-A State Championship

Colleton Prep vs. Williamsburg Academy

