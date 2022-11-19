SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester...
Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.

Police say Carins has a history of mental health issues and was last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes. He was also carrying a brown paper bag.

If you have any information on where Carins might be, you’re asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash

Latest News

Car on fire along I-526WB near Glenn McConnell exit.
FIRST ALERT: Car on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Troopers say all lanes of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 194 are blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes on I-26E at exit 194
Trident College students came in 1st place.
Hackathon brings together minority students in cyber security competition
Laffitte is accused of conspiracy to commit a variety of financial crimes to help Alex Murdaugh...
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, alleged Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte testifies in own defense