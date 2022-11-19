Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.

Police say Carins has a history of mental health issues and was last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes. He was also carrying a brown paper bag.

If you have any information on where Carins might be, you’re asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

