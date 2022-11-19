SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Red Cross helps 2 N. Charleston families after fires, warn or fire risk

Thanksgiving is ‘peak day’ for house fires
Red Cross volunteers are helping eight people displaced by a fire on Butler Street and four...
Red Cross volunteers are helping eight people displaced by a fire on Butler Street and four others displaced by a fire on Oregon Avenue in North Charleston.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help families after a pair of house fires.

One fire broke out at a home on Butler Street and a second was at a home on Oregon Avenue, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said.

Disaster volunteers are assisting a total of 12 people displaced by the fires by providing financial help for immediate needs like food, clothing, and shelter, he said.

Red Cross of South Carolina CEO Rod Tolbert says home fires are a real threat over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and year after year, Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies,” he said. “We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

To help keep families safe around Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross offered these safety tips:

  1. Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
  2. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.
  3. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
  4. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
  5. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.
  6. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Gazzale says you can also help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14.
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say

Latest News

In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his...
Prayer march through Charleston set for Sunday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
North Charleston Police looking for missing 21-year-old man
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman