Rep. Jim Clyburn looks to step down as House Majority Whip

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since 1993.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn is vying for a new position after being re-elected in the November mid-terms.

Clyburn, who is the current House Majority Whip, announced in a statement Friday that he hopes to be elected as Assistant Democratic Leader.

Assistant Democratic Leader is a step down for Clyburn as other democratic leaders have also announced they would be taking lesser roles after the midterms.

“This election cycle, the American people made their voices heard, and Democrats exceeded expectations,” Clyburn stated in a tweet. “As we set about the work of building on our accomplishments, I’m ready to remain at the leadership table as the Assistant Democratic Leader.”

The 82-year-old previously served as Assistant Democratic Leader from 2011 to 2019, and before that Clyburn had a previous stent as House Majority Whip from 2007 to 2011.

He is serving his 16th term in congress and represents South Carolina’s Sixth District, which extends from Charleston to Columbia.

