South Carolina Upstate knocks off Coastal Carolina 79-78

Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais had 18 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-78 victory against Coastal Carolina on Friday night.

Langlais added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and Jordan Gainey had 13.

The Chanticleers (2-1) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 28 points. Essam Mostafa added 17 points and 16 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Wilfried Lakayi finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate plays at Air Force on Monday. Coastal Carolina visits Missouri on Wednesday.

