Troopers: Delays expected for several hours following I-26E crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two eastbound lanes are still closed on I-26 near mile marker 194. One eastbound lane and all westbound lanes are open as of 9 p.m.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the Highway Patrol says delays should be expected for the next few hours, and drivers should find alternate routes if possible.

The crash

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch, the crash has reported injuries.

The crash was first reported at 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.