SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: Delays expected for several hours following I-26E crash

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two eastbound lanes are still closed on I-26 near mile marker 194. One eastbound lane and all westbound lanes are open as of 9 p.m.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the Highway Patrol says delays should be expected for the next few hours, and drivers should find alternate routes if possible.

The crash

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch, the crash has reported injuries.

The crash was first reported at 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
A media law attorney is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon.
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his...
Prayer March Through the Holy City
Laffitte is accused of conspiracy to commit a variety of financial crimes to help Alex Murdaugh...
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, alleged Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte testifies in own defense
The city said they will save around $9,000 per month over the five-year agreement, totaling...
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED