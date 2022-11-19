Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN/AP) - A young girl who was set to participate in the Raleigh Christmas parade died after being hit by an out-of-control pickup truck, Raleigh police have confirmed.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not immediately released, is facing charges misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade, Raleigh Police said in a release.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue at approximately 10:14 a.m.

“The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking a female child,” the release states. “The vehicle was occupied by three people and towing a float with numerous participants.”

Police said the child was seriously injured and, despite life-saving efforts, died from her injuries.

No other parade participants or spectators were injured in this incident, police said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a Twitter post Saturday afternoon. “Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter that he and his wife were devastated by the tragedy.

“In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers,” Cooper said.

The accident led authorities to cancel the parade.

There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

