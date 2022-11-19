SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade

An out-of-control truck hit a girl as the lineup began for Raleigh's Christmas parade Saturday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN/AP) - A young girl who was set to participate in the Raleigh Christmas parade died after being hit by an out-of-control pickup truck, Raleigh police have confirmed.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not immediately released, is facing charges misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade, Raleigh Police said in a release.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue at approximately 10:14 a.m.

“The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking a female child,” the release states. “The vehicle was occupied by three people and towing a float with numerous participants.”

Police said the child was seriously injured and, despite life-saving efforts, died from her injuries.

No other parade participants or spectators were injured in this incident, police said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a Twitter post Saturday afternoon. “Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter that he and his wife were devastated by the tragedy.

“In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers,” Cooper said.

The accident led authorities to cancel the parade.

There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

Copyright 2022 WTVD/CNN. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
Dr. Anthony Dixon served as Interim Chief of Schools in Charleston County for just three months.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district

Latest News

Investigators announced Saturday that he was found safe.
Police: Missing 21-year-old man found
The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of...
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
Source: WTVD/CNN
RAW VIDEO: Out-of-control hits girl at NC Christmas parade