SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another...
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Candlelight vigil to honor student from Dorchester County killed in UVA shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Preacher to hold prayer march through Charleston Sunday